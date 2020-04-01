LOGAN — “And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains” (Colossians 4:3).
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and its subsequent social distancing, self-quarantines and lockdowns, most of the churches in the Logan area have closed their doors to Sunday services and Wednesday Bible studies. Some churches, however, have continued to offer social services, send out bulletins and communicate through social media.
Aside from suspending its Sunday morning services and Wednesday evening Bible studies, the First Christian Church of Logan has also been unable to offer its yearly Lenten luncheons, but it mails weekly bulletins to parishioners.
“The leadership of our church felt it wise to forgo congregational gatherings for two weeks out of concern for any risks to which our church family might be exposed,” Interim Pastor Tom Chafin said in a statement.
These suspensions, however, are indefinite.
“We will advise you of future actions,” Chafin continued. “Our prayers are that we will have simply exercised an overabundance of caution and this disease has not come near our doors, nor further ravage our world.”
Chafin advised his congregation to be cautious, to follow recommendations provided by the medical profession and to take care of one another.
“And may we set aside time for prayers, each day during lunch hour, to ask God to intervene for everyone affected physically, emotionally or financially by this pandemic,” he concluded. “Especially pray for the medical caregivers.”
Pastor Mike Smith of the Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church is in the process of retirement. He has suspended the church’s Wednesday community meals and will make a decision in April about its monthly food pantry, which donates food to needy people on the third Monday of every month.
“We’re still going to do it,” he said, “but we’re going to have further conversations about it before we do.”
New Covenant Fellowship continues to hold Sunday morning and Wednesday evening services.
“Unless we’re told we cannot do it, we’re planning on having service Sunday and Wednesday night,” said Pastor Dan Lawrence. “For us it’s a time of gathering together, especially praying. We need that right now, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Although its clothes closet has been closed, the church will continue to provide meals every Thursday at 4 p.m. Meals are given in a to-go box on the church’s porch. Lawrence, however, is aware of the changing policies toward the coronavirus, and he plans to cooperate with them.
“We have to be good examples,” he said. “We still have a ministry that we need to do. We’re being called by God to do this. But we have to make sure that we don’t go against our leaders. God says He puts them in charge, so it’s not right for us to go against them.”
New Covenant also has latex gloves and respirator masks for those who need them.
“This isn’t the first episode we’ve had of stuff like this go on in our country,” Lawrence said. “I think what it’s going to do — and what it’s starting to do now — is it’s going to draw us closer and closer together but also give us an awareness of how important other people are. We all need one another. I know we’ll get through this. We really will. I don’t think any of us know the outcome, but I really pray that it does bring us closer together. I really do.”