LOGAN — The Logan Area Public Library recently received a $1,000 grant from the Pyles & Turner Foundation Inc. in support of the library’s children’s programs and 2020 Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story.”
The programs aim to help get young children interested in reading by promoting and encouraging reading, keeping them motivated to read during the summer months, sparking their imagination and creativity and providing them access to experiences where they can learn to work cooperatively with other children.
The LAPL has Story Time each week from September through May; Dolly Parton Imagination Library program applications for children birth to age 5; the Summer Reading Program, which runs six weeks from June through late July; a monthly painting class for children ages 8 and up; and a monthly reading contest. The programs are free and open to all children.
For information about the programs, call the LAPL at 304-752-6652, visit them on Facebook or on the web at logan.lib.wv.us.
Hours for the LAPL are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays.