CHARLESTON — The Logan Banner was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association for general excellence of work completed in 2021 during the group's annual convention in Charleston Aug. 4-6.The Logan Banner received first place in Division IV, which is composed of weekly newspapers in the state of West Virginia with 3,500 or fewer subscribers.WVPA also handed out multiple individual awards to Logan Banner staff.Reporter Dylan Vidovich received six first-place awards in news reporting and photography categories, five second-place awards and three third-place awards.Paul Adkins received two first-place awards for sports reporting and one second-place award.