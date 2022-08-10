Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Logan Banner was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association for general excellence of work completed in 2021 during the group’s annual convention in Charleston Aug. 4-6.

The Logan Banner received first place in Division IV, which is composed of weekly newspapers in the state of West Virginia with 3,500 or fewer subscribers.

