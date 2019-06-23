It's a step that we don't want to take, but financial realities make it a necessity.
Starting in July, The Logan Banner will be published one day a week - on Wednesdays - rather than the three-day-a-week schedule that was instituted last September.
The change last fall was made with the hope that reducing publication days would make the Banner profitable, but we have found that we have more to do in order to make that happen. Reducing days of publication - and therefore our printing and newsprint costs - will help us reach the goal of keeping The Logan Banner viable as your source of news, sports, features and advertising well into the future.
The weekly Banner will continue to have the content you've become accustomed to, with many of the features and contributing writers carrying over into the Wednesday publication.
And between publication days, news and sports updates will continue to be posted on the newspaper's website, www.loganbanner.com, which is accessible to all Logan Banner subscribers.
Also, recognizing the timeliness of such news, obituary notices will be posted online within a day of being submitted to the Banner.
Subscription rates will be adjusted at a new rate of $6 per month, and customers who already have made payments will have their subscriptions adjusted accordingly.
Readers who have any questions or comments concerning their subscriptions should call the customer service department at 304-526-4005.
Meanwhile, the Banner continues to urge readers to submit news items regarding their organizations, themselves or their families.
The Banner especially likes to share celebrations news, and readers are invited to send announcements such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, births, birthdays, awards, promotions and recognitions by email (the preferred method) to LBNews@HDMediaLLC.com or by regular mail to Celebration News, The Logan Banner, 218 Dingess St., Logan WV 25601.