CHARLESTON — The Logan Banner staff received six awards in the West Virginia Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest, for work completed in 2020.
WVPA officials announced individual winners Friday. The group will announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards in a virtual ceremony Aug. 27.
Staff won first place for the newspaper’s COVID-19 coverage (Best COVID-19 Coverage).
Reporter Dylan Vidovich took a first-place award in the Best Lifestyles Feature category for his article, “Vietnam veteran’s letter finds its way back to his son — 50 years later.”
Vidovich also won a first-place award in Feature Photography for his photos that accompanied the article “ ‘Friendly Neighbor Show’ records at Tracy Vickers Center.”
He also won a second-place award in Feature Photography for his photos that accompanied the article “Community mural celebrates ‘love over hate.’ “
Vidovich won a third-place award in News Photography for his photos that accompanied the article “Symbolic march and dinner event highlights black history.”
Vidovich has been with the Logan Banner since 2018.
Dwight Williamson won a third-place award for Best News Columnist.
WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news industry and the awards reflect the times.
“Our newspapers did outstanding work in 2020,” Smith said in a news release. “The COVID-19 coverage was the most impressive effort, with multiple newspapers winning a first-place award in news or advertising.”