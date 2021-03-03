LOGAN — In response to the West Virginia Board of Education’s recent decision to send students statewide back to a five-day instruction model, the five members of the Logan County Board of Education voted in special session on Thursday, Feb. 25, to adopt a four-day in-person schedule.
The WVBE passed a motion Tuesday, Feb. 23, requiring students in grades pre-K — 8 to return to a regular five-day instruction week by March 3. In-person instruction for high schools is still contingent on each county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s county alert system map that tracks daily COVID-19 positive infection rate; counties that are red on the map will initiate remote learning.
Counties that offer a virtual option for students can also apply for a waiver that allows an eligible district to still have one remote day in their weekly schedule in order to allow extra time for educators to support students who are enrolled virtually.
Local superintendents also retain the authority to close a classroom or school if a specific situation calls for it.
Similar to what neighboring Mingo County Schools adopted before the 2020-2021 school year began, the schedule will now see students in Logan County, grades pre-K through 12, attending classes in-person for four days out of the week, Monday through Thursday. Each Friday will be designated as a remote learning day for all students and for deep cleaning of school buildings.
The schedule applies to students who were already enrolled for in-person instruction under the county’s previous “blended” model, which saw students alternate between attending two days per week by last name. Under the new plan, all students will attend the four days at the same time.
Students enrolled in the county’s virtual option are allowed to continue that route, and parents can still choose that option for their children. At the urging of several county educators who provided their opinions at last Thursday’s meeting, the members of the LCBOE voted to adopt the four-day model and apply for the waiver in order to do so.
As of Thursday’s meeting, the LCBOE’s decision was pending the WVDE’s approval.