LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education approved the Class of 2021 graduation date and times for the county’s three high schools during their regular session Tuesday, Jan. 26.
All three schools are scheduled to hold their graduation commencement ceremonies Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Man High School will conduct its graduation commencement at 1 p.m., followed by Logan at 4 p.m. and Chapmanville Regional at 7 p.m.
There have been no announcement made yet on whether the graduations will be held inside the traditional locations of the respective schools’ gymnasiums, or outside on the football fields like last year.