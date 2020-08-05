LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education recently received an update on several of their facility upgrade and improvement projects from Logan County Schools Director of Operational Support Mark Adkins.
During their regular board meeting July 28, Adkins addressed several of the projects in anticipation of the upcoming school year. The first pre-first day project is the inspection of the fire alarm systems in each school, which he said had been completed at all schools up to that point except Man High School and the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center.
Next, Adkins said a company — which was not named during the meeting — would be coming Aug. 4 regarding a project to sand and refinish the floors in each of the county’s three middle schools. Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins said they would like to have the project completed before basketball season, but that it may take until spring if it ends up being bid to other companies.
An alternative to get through basketball season, she said, is a simple refinish/touch-up of the top layer of the floor without sanding down to the wood.
Adkins addressed the status of the Man High School scoreboard, which was famously bent in an awkward position several months back by wind damage. Adkins said the new scoreboard will not arrive for installation until Sept. 10, “if at that time,” lamenting that it seems companies are having difficultly acquiring supplies or manpower during the coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Harold McMillen took issue with the time the project is taking to complete, noting that Sept. 10 will be during the early part of football season.
“It seems like, the past four or five months, we’ve talked about this scoreboard, and we still ain’t got a scoreboard?” McMillen said. “Am I the only one picking that up or not?”
Dingess-Adkins said part of the hold-up was due to Man High School Athletic Director Billy Jack Dickerson having to order a specific dark blue unique to the school’s colors. She also attributed delays to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President Jeremy Farley said each project needs to have a timeline for when it’s being worked on and a specific finish date.
“The bad part about it, there’s people up Man thinks that they’re not going to get that new scoreboard this year,” McMillen said. “They’ve said it to my face, they said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the scoreboard? We ain’t going to get it this year!’ Just like the new locker room building up there, they don’t think they’re going to get that this year, either. I mean, maybe I’ve got lost some place, I don’t know, but it seems to me like it takes awful long to get anything done. Now, I don’t know where the problem is, but there’s got to be a problem some place. You can’t place the situation we’re in on every item that we’ve got doing construction work on. I just don’t believe that. Maybe I’m wrong.”
“I fully agree with you, and hopefully we’ll be able, moving forward, that as a school system, we do a much better job as a school system making sure things are completed in a timely fashion,” Farley said. “In lots of ways, we’ve not done that.”
Farley added to the discussion by noting that Man High School’s field turf was hooved up in some places during the graduation commencement ceremony in late June. Adkins said he has not been made aware of the issue.
Board member Debbie Mendez then mentioned that grass and weeds are growing through the turf in some spots. Adkins said a company from Charleston came earlier in the year and sprayed the field to prevent that from happening, but said they apparently came too early because it started happening again.
Adkins then continued his regular report and said painting at Justice Elementary School has been completed and has now moved on to Man High School.
Moving on to the new locker room/wrestling facility at Logan High School, the district is still awaiting delivery of a current transformer cabinet from State Electric Supply Co. The cabinet allows AEP to monitor the electric usage, and Adkins said once it arrives, the Logan County Schools maintenance crew can have the concrete pad poured and ready for installation within two days.
On the Omar Elementary gym project, Adkins said crews are having trouble getting some materials, but are “moving right along” on the liner that goes under the gym floor. He said playground equipment is also tentatively scheduled to be installed at Omar.
A painting project at Chapmanville Middle School should be completed by this weekend, Adkins said.
Regarding the press box at the Chapmanville football stadium, Adkins said that project is “probably not going to happen” before football season as they had hoped. The issue caused another brief discussion about project completion time among board members, which led Adkins to suggest requesting a representative from Thrasher Group, the architect company on the project, speak at a future board meeting.
Thrasher Group was on the agenda to address the LCBOE on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Adkins said a new serving line at Hugh Dingess Elementary has been completed, aside from one piece that’s missing — a cover where students get their utensils to eat. He said the piece will arrive before school starts.
A grease and oil trap has been installed at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center for the first of four electrical maintenance bays, and the electrical maintenance crew is working to present bay two of the project to the LCBOE, which Adkins said will be around $12,000 for equipment.
Adkins then addressed the demolition of the old East Chapmanville Elementary School. He said Logan County Schools is saving money on the project by having a company haul the debris to Ashland, Kentucky, at $27 per ton instead of having Waste Management pick it up for $85 per ton.
“To take a 23-ton truck to Ashland would cost us $1,100 a load compared to us taking a 23-ton truck to Waste Management, which would cost us $1,900 a load,” Adkins said, “so every load that we take out, we’re saving $800 … it’ll be about half the price of what we’ve been paying.”
Dingess-Adkins said their new debris recycling plan is also faster because the place in Ashland does not require the debris to be separated between materials like Waste Management required.