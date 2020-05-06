LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education approved new tentative graduation dates for the county’s three high schools on Tuesday, April 28.
All three graduations were originally scheduled to be held on one single day in May, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the LCBOE has postponed the commencements to three separate tentative dates in late June. They are:
- Man High School: Thursday, June 25
- Logan High School: Friday, June 26
- Chapmanville Regional High School: Saturday, June 27
All three graduations are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.