LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education will decide whether to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year during a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, after delaying a decision at their regular meeting last Tuesday.
On Aug. 4, the West Virginia Department of Education released a 16-page back-to-school guidance document outlining their recommendations for returning to school in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year. Unlike last year, in which masks were mandated by Gov. Jim Justice, face coverings “are at the discretion of county boards of education working in collaboration with their local health departments,” according to the document.
After the WVDE’s new guidance was outlined by Superintendent Patricia Lucas, board members discussed their opinions on whether to put a mask mandate in place for students and staff in Logan County when school begins Aug. 26.
Board member Debbie Mendez spoke in favor of wearing masks, but not in favor of a statewide mandate by Justice.
“In my personal opinion, I think they should wear masks, but you know, I’m just one person,” Mendez said. “This virus is spreading. Who knows? We’re already in the red, but that’s individual person, individual parents, individual whatever, but hopefully, it won’t be mandated by the governor like it was before. I would love to see protection, and the way protection would be now is through the masks.”
Mendez, who works in the nursing department at Logan Regional Medical Center, was the lone board member wearing a mask at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I wear a mask to protect you all because I’ve been in the hospital all day, and then I wear a mask to protect me,” Mendez said. “It’s nothing that I do to make a statement. It’s something I do for the benefit of my fellow board members and for you guys. For a parent to say they don’t want their child to a mask, it’s totally up to them. For the logical side of nursing, they need to wear a mask.”
Board Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White suggested delaying making a decision until the Thursday, Aug. 19, meeting, saying he would rather wait to see how the county is faring with COVID-19 numbers.
“Since we have a meeting next Thursday, I personally would like to have more time to, kind of, see the direction, if we’re increasing substantially, if we are ... where we stand next week,” White said. “I have no problem making a decision, but the decision I make, I want to make sure that I have ample information. I would feel uncomfortable us making a decision right now, and then in the next week, everything changes.”
The other board members agreed, with Mendez calling that idea “logical” and Barry Mullins remarking that the situation “could go either way.” Mullins, Harold McMillen and Board President Jeremy Farley all stated their opposition to mandating masks, but noted their minds could change with new data.
“I’m in favor, on a personal level, of making mask wearing optional,” Farley said. “I think that’s something that’s an individual choice at this point and my opinion might change if things get worse, based on information that’s out there. But, at this point, I think that I would be comfortable making masks optional for any student or employee that would want to wear them. I think that gives them the ability to make the decision that’s right for them. They know their personal health circumstances. They know the health circumstances of family, and I don’t know that — what’s going on their life.”
Earlier in the meeting, during the public comments period, Georgia Collins, a local parent, called in and said mask-wearing should be optional. She told a story of her child overheating in gym class last year after running laps with a mask on.
“At this point, it should be either not mandated or a parent’s choice,” Collins said. “We want our children unmasked. They need to see their teachers smiling at them. They need to see their friends smiling at them. If a parent chooses to put their child in a mask, fine, let them, but unmask our children. If it was a football game and they were being told that they couldn’t play football, you would have every parent from here to Timbuktu outside of that board’s office protesting and screaming, ‘Let them play, let them play, let them play,’ until they got their way, and I am asking the same for these children and speaking up for these children as far as this mask mandate goes.”
Superintendent Lucas said the county has enough masks and other PPE items to provide for students and employees in the event of a mandate. She said those items are continually ordered.
Lucas also confirmed that a virtual option will again be offered to students this year via the West Virginia Virtual School program.
The LCBOE will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Logan County is currently red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s county alert system map. The county added 13 new cases from Monday to Tuesday for an active total of 118. Thirteen people are hospitalized.
Logan County now has one confirmed case of the delta variant of COVID-19, which health officials say is more transmissible.
The county’s health department also confirmed one new death on Monday — a 72-year-old woman.
On Monday, Logan Regional Medical Center announced that the hospital will host vaccination clinics in the OB waiting room from 2-5 p.m. each Wednesday. The clinics are open to ages 12 and up. To schedule an appointment, call 304-239-8090.
To read the WVDE’s complete guideline document for fall 2021 school reopening, visit wvde.us/covid19.