LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education will meet in special session Thursday, Sept. 9, to discuss the possibility of revising current COVID-19 guidelines in place for the 2021-2022 school year that has been underway for two weeks.
Last month, just before school began, board members voted against making masks mandatory for students. At the time, board president Jeremy Farley said that could change if the county’s virus situation continues to worsen.
Since school began Aug. 26, schools across the county have repeatedly announced remote learning for certain classrooms, grade levels and unvaccinated students due to positive COVID-19 cases. Affected students are able to return to school normally upon completion of contact tracing.
Logan County Schools has had the following positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began, according to the Sept. 7 update from the district’s website:
Buffalo Elementary: 1
Bus Garage: 1
Chapmanville
Intermediate: 1
Chapmanville Middle: 4
Chapmanville Regional
High: 1
Holden Central Elementary: 2
Holden Elementary: 1
Justice Elementary: 3
Logan Elementary: 2
Logan High: 2
Logan Middle: 14
Man Elementary: 1
Man High: 19
Man Middle: 11
Omar Elementary: 2
Transportation
Department: 1
Verdunville Elementary: 3
The LCBOE’s special session will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the board meeting room at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. The agenda item states “discussion and possible action — revision of guidelines for 2021-2022 school year,” so it was unclear whether that means a discussion of the mask policy or something else.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Logan County is currently red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. The majority of the state’s other counties are also red. Fourteen counties are orange, one county is gold, and one is yellow.
Logan County currently has 413 active cases of COVID-19, with an 11.85% daily percent positivity rate, according to the WVDHHR’s breakdown of information. That’s significantly higher than the Logan County Health Department’s most recent total of 259, which was released Friday.
Eight of Logan County’s cumulative cases have been confirmed to be the more contagious delta variant.
Overall as a state, West Virginia has 21,752 active cases with a daily percent positivity rate of 14.55%. Over the previous 24 hours, 1,008 new cases and three new deaths were reported.