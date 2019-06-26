LOGAN - The City of Logan has issued all business license renewals for the 2019-2020 year. All licenses are due Thursday, Aug. 1. All businesses and vendors in the City of Logan are required to be licensed annually.
All delinquent accounts will have penalty forgiveness through the month of June to close out the fiscal year if paid in full.
For those who owe past license fees or B&O taxes, this is the month to pay renewals and taxes to avoid penalty. After June 30, penalties will be added.
For any questions, call 304-752-4044.