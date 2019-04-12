LOGAN - A lawsuit against the Logan Center nursing home at Three Mile Curve alleges that poor care provided at the facility caused a woman to suffer and eventually die.
Amie M. Chaufin, administratrix of the estate of Lilian Messer, recently filed the complaint in Logan County Circuit Court against Three Mile Curve Operations LLC, dba Logan Center, Genesis Healthcare LLC.
According to a report from the West Virginia Record on March 25, the complaint says that Chaufin seeks damages for an incident that took place beginning April 12, 2018, when Lilian Messer was admitted to Logan Center for rehab and assistance with day-to-day tasks. The suit alleges that Messer was not provided with a safe place to live and suffered from injury, dehydration, protein malnutrition and sepsis - all of which resulted in pain, suffering and, ultimately, death.
Logan Center is accused of negligence, reckless misconduct and wrongful death. Chaufin is seeking all reasonable sums due, attorney fees and court costs. She is represented by Jeff Stewart of the Stewart Bell law firm in Charleston.
Lori Mayer, spokesperson for Logan Center, says the nursing home is unable to comment on the case at this time due to pending litigation.
The Logan Circuit Court case, 19-C-13, has been assigned to Judge Joshua Butcher.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.