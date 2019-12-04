Logan and Chapmanville will kick off the holiday season this week with their annual Christmas Parade celebrations.
Every year, hundreds of people line the streets in the colder temperatures as the City of Logan Christmas Parade makes its way through the downtown area. The event usually features dozens upon dozens of participants that includes local festival queens, churches, veterans’ groups, public workers and city officials.
Following in the footsteps of Shop Small Saturday, the theme of downtown of Logan during the parade will be Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The Logan parade will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Lineup will begin on Midelburg Island in front of Logan High School at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the town of Chapmanville will host its Christmas Parade at 4:30 p.m. Lineup will begin at Chapmanville Regional High School prior to the parade.