Logan Banner
LOGAN - Several Logan County students recently received awards from several scholarships offered by the Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation, Inc.
The foundation received its first contribution from the late Martha Jane Becker in 1997. The foundation now has some 27 funds with a combined total of more than $3 million supporting scholarships, the arts, libraries, health, economic and other needs of the community.
Awards include the Carl R. Daniel Jr. Scholarship, the Sidney W. and Shirley P. Ferrell Endowment Fund Scholarship, the Hanners Family Scholarship, the Albert Jr. and Bess E. Klele Scholarship, the Charles R. McCane and Myrtle H. McCane Memorial Scholarship, the Lester "Bus" Perry Scholarship, the William R. Tabor Scholarship Fund, the Earle B. and Radine A. Queen Scholarship and the William (Wally) and Nancy Wagner Scholarship.
This year's recipients include Grace Crosby, Maggie Doss, Kolby Kinney, Ally Kirk, Trent Orso, Chase Ooten, Jillian Peyton, Carrie Kirkendall, Sarah Adkins, Addison Gibson, Kayla Toler, Elijah McComas, Kendra Johnson, Reese Ellis and Cameron Adkins.
Executive director Camille Evans said any member of the board of directors would be happy to discuss the establishing of a fund that would meet the passion of the donor, such as a designated fund to support a church or organization.
A Field of Interest Fund would provide for support of your interest such as art, music, education and religion that would continue into the long term.
A Donor Advised Fund could provide for unseen needs and interest; plus an Unrestricted Fund would have no restrictions and could meet needs currently unknown.
For additional information, contact Evans at 304-687-4835; PO Box 1367, Logan, WV 25601; or by emailing lccandefoundation@yahoo.com.