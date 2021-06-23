LOGAN — The Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation presented its annual scholarship award checks to selected graduates from the county’s three high schools Friday, June 18.
Since its founding in 1997 by the late Martha Jane Becker, the foundation has provided Logan County with various charitable and educational work. This includes community grants, scholarships, sending students to national conventions, sponsoring students for national workshops and more.
Some examples of community grants were the purchase of an audiology machine for the Logan County Health Department and the purchase of commercial freezers for the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative.
Every year, the foundation awards various scholarships to high school graduates around the county. Each scholarship is named in honor of one of the donors who contributes to the Foundation.
This year, nearly $200,000 in scholarships was awarded, according to Wilma Zigmond, the foundation’s president and a former educator and superintendent of Logan County Schools. The graduates were presented with their checks during a brief event at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium football field Friday morning.
2021 scholarship recipients from Logan High School include Abigail Nagy, Kaylee Lukacs, Caydence Bevino, Makenzie Akers, Emma Johnson, Carlee Pack, Ally Wiley, Emma Vinson, Anna Pack, Hailey May, Shawn Wolford, K.J. Gertz, Luke Jeffrey, Haylee Day, Ashton Conn, Andrew Crum, Kalea Fleming and Karli Campbell.
Recipients from Man High School include Keeley Duncan, Sarah Crosby, Mackenzie Bartram, Payton Baldridge, Kameron Elkins, Jada Jude, Haleigh Lester and Brooke Motley.
Recipients from Chapmanville Regional High School include Whitney Queen, Chloe Moore, Jacob Justice, Makayla Adams, J.T. Grimmett, Chris Samson, Sidnee Varney, Seth Workman, Abrielle Griffith, Sierra Cook, Bethany Rakes and Isaac Adkins.
For additional information regarding the foundation, contact executive director Camille Evans at 304-687-4835; PO Box 1367, Logan, WV 25601; or email lccandefoundation@yahoo.com.