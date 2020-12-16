LOGAN — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, churches around the nation have come up with various ways to worship in a time where social gathering is limited. At the Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Logan, pastor Brad Davis recently held the Eucharist, or Holy Communion, as a drive-thru service for the community.
In full PPE gear, Davis stood at the White Street alley entrance of the historic church’s fellowship hall on Sunday, Dec. 6.
“Ordinarily, we celebrate Holy Communion on the first Sunday of every month in the sanctuary,” Davis said. “Because of COVID-19, we are not, as of right now, meeting in person, gathering in person. It’s extremely, of utmost importance, to provide folks with an opportunity to celebrate communion. ... So we decided that we were going to do a drive-thru service where folks could just drive through that alley, receive the bread and the juice, and receive it in their car, get a blessing from me, and then go on their way.”
Davis used pre-packaged elements containing the bread and juice. When someone drove up, Davis placed the elements on a plate for the driver to take, so no hand-to-hand contact was made.
“For their protection, I wore a mask and gloved up, because right now, in what we’re living through right now in this pandemic, the best way for we that follow Jesus to fulfill the greatest commandment — love God and love neighbor — is to protect our neighbor and to keep them safe and to keep them from getting sick, if at all possible,” Davis said.
The move comes as cases of COVID-19 at both the state and county level continue to increase. Davis has only conducted communion in the traditional location of the church’s sanctuary a few times during his five-month tenure. Other services were held completely online from August through November with no communion.
“We came back in the sanctuary Nov. 1, and we celebrated communion that first Sunday we were back together,” Davis said. “(A few weeks later) we had to put the brakes on everything again because the numbers just started going crazy again.”
The decision to suspend all in-person worship was recommended by Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Davis said.
Davis said he got the drive-thru idea from colleagues of varying denominations. Davis chose the White Street location because that’s where his church typically holds distribution for its food pantry once a month.
“Everyone that did come really enjoyed it and were very excited,” Davis said. “Folks were very excited to be able to receive communion, and even more than that, I think it was just the interaction — just having some sort of human interaction, rather than just everything being virtual.”
Davis says the church plans to continue communion as a drive-thru service as long as they are unable to gather in-person. Noting that the service is open to the entire community, Davis said he may continue to hold some drive-thru services even after the pandemic as a way to reach people who typically don’t like to attend services in a building.
Nighbert Memorial plans to offer communion again on Christmas Eve after a drive-in service in the church’s parking lot, where the church will broadcast a service on a vacant FM frequency, capable of picking up within 200 yards of the building.
“I think this is another way for the church to get outside of the walls and reach our community with the grace of God and Jesus Christ,” Davis said. “We’re going to see how this drive-in service on Christmas Eve goes, and if it goes well with no glitches or any technical hang-ups or anything like that, that’s probably something that we’re going to do more of as we get into winter.”
Nighbert Memorial will also livestream its Longest Night/Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, on its Facebook page.