CHARLESTON — Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher was presented with West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice’s annual Rhododendron Award during a ceremony in Charleston Monday.
Justice has presented the award, which is named after the state flower, each year to individuals “who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities” and whose work has “made a significant difference in the lives of others.”
Miller-Belcher was presented with the award during a ceremony in Charleston Monday afternoon that was broadcast virtually.
“It’s a real honor today to present this award to a young lady who is very, very deserving,” Justice said. “This award is given to people who do the small things to make their community better and sometimes go unrecognized. Amber is always there for the City of Logan, and we appreciate her for everything she does.”
Miller-Belcher has served as Logan city clerk since 2007 and is also the city’s special events coordinator. She is chaplain on the board of directors for the West Virginia Municipal League and was recently appointed to the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals board of directors.
Additionally, Miller-Belcher organizes a Festival Queen Fundraiser program each year and plays a large role in organizing four festival events for the City of Logan, including the West Virginia Freedom Festival, which was noted during Monday’s ceremony.
In attendance at the ceremony was Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. He noted that he has worked with Miller-Belcher extensively through fairs and festivals and remarked that she is the “epitome” of a true southern West Virginian.
Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said he first met her while serving as a councilman and that he has been mayor for the majority of her tenure as city clerk.
“I first met Amber when she was 19 years old, and she helped us put on a car show,” Nolletti said. “Now, all these years later, what she has done for our town and our people means so much. I could not have done my job without Amber by my side, and she’s always been by my side. I thank her and everyone involved with this award. It’s an honor to be here to celebrate.”
Gov. Jim Justice also made an appearance near the end of the ceremony.
In addition to her roles with the city, Miller-Belcher is also the founder of the Okayest Moms of West Virginia, a group designed to support mothers and women. She also owns Small Town Girl Promotions, which offers grant writing, advising, marketing, training and social media education services.
“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” Miller-Belcher said. “I cannot thank the First Lady and the Governor enough for what you do for West Virginia, and I’m honored that you would recognize my efforts in loving West Virginia the way that I know you do.
“I live my life with passion every single day,” she added. “I have a strong passion for Logan and all that we do there to make a difference.”