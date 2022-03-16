SOUTH CHARLESTON — Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals.
The organization represents more than 200 fairs and festivals throughout the Mountain State. The purpose of the WVAFF, according to their website, includes:
- Providing a nonprofit corporation for West Virginia fairs, festivals and similar groups to hold membership
- To provide general information relative to fairs and festivals which may be communicated for the best interest of its members and the attending public
- To provide for an annual meeting
- To provide for a queen’s competition, with the winner being crowned Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals
- To bring commercial firms to the annual convention for exhibits, sample performances, and other reasons beneficial to fair and festival representatives.
Miller-Belcher will serve on the WVAFF Board for two years, representing southern West Virginia. Since becoming Logan City Clerk in 2007, she has co-organized four festivals with the city, including the West Virginia Freedom Festival, the Hocus Pocus Festival, the Christmas Festival and the Shawnee Island Festival.
Miller-Belcher has also directed more than 20 queens to compete for the WVAFF state title, two of whom — Haley Mullins and Lindsay Ellis — have placed as top 15 contestants. Miller-Belcher has also developed a festival fundraising program that allows girls of all ages to participate.
The City of Logan currently sponsors the WVAFF queen travel expenses, and the West Virginia Freedom Festival has hosted the state queen for over the past several years during the annual event.
Miller-Belcher said she hopes to highlight southern West Virginia festivals during her time on the WVAFF Board.
“I am both honored and humbled to be selected,” Miller-Belcher said. “Our festivals wouldn’t be where they are today without the WVAFF. Mayor Serafino (Nolletti) and I learned everything to grow our festival through the incredible resources, workshops, vendors, bands and entertainment companies networked through the WVAFF. I hope to build a strong Southern West Virginia festival presence at our convention as well as throughout the state. I am excited to grow and work with such a great group of people on this board that have become close friends throughout the years.”
“We are extremely excited to have Amber join us on the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Board of Directors,” said Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia and president of WVAFF. “She’s a hard worker who loves this industry and this state, and will help take us to the next level.”