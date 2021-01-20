LOGAN — During their regular monthly meeting Jan. 12, the Logan City Council approved the payment of several items that have been or will be purchased by reimbursement funding through the federal CARES Act.
The city has collected about $1.3 million in CARES Act funding, according to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher. In accordance with how it’s supposed to be spent, the money has been used to purchase items city officials say are intended to update some of the infrastructure in town. Councilman Ken Lee said the money has been able to transform Logan into a “more modernized way of operating and doing things.”
The first purchase approved by council was a Bobcat excavator for $57,992 and a trailer for $9,071. As reported by The Logan Banner in December, the excavator and trailer arrived Dec. 22 and is for use by several city departments, such as the street department to more effectively deal with line breaks.
Council then approved payment of $2,500 for an electric video entry system to first be used for the police department and possibly expanded to all of city hall. According to Scott Beckett, the system is similar — but better — than what is currently in use at the county courthouse, with a magnetic lock and punch code system, which he said is a must-have safety feature today.
Up next was approval of $23,600 to Vance Enterprises for a new roof on city hall, which Beckett said was the best bid received for the project. The roof will be 30-year dimensional shingles to keep the building “historically correct.”
Perhaps the most noteworthy approved use of funding were small business grants of $1,000 for 20 locally owned small businesses within the city limits. According to Miller-Belcher, the grants are similar to a project in Roane County.
For a business within city limits to be eligible, they have to be caught up on B&O taxes, their business license fees and contribute to the 1% home rule sales tax. They have until Feb. 15 to apply, and winners will be picked by March 1.
Other CARES Act funding approved by council at their Jan. 12 meeting include:
- A backup generator for the city’s water department, costing $55,400 from Stone Enterprises. The generator will be able to run the entire water building and pump water in the event of a power outage.
- Second payment of $69,750 for a garbage truck, which has already been ordered and half paid for. The truck is expected to arrive in March.
- Frontier phone system for $6,000 to update the lines to city hall. Beckett said the current system is from at least the 1970s and added that he hopes the new one can include a numbered system where callers can, for example, press one to speak to the city clerk, two for the police chief and so on.
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with crane installed from Thornhill for $51,975. The truck will be mainly used by the sanitary board.
Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system from C2G Engineering, Inc., for $105,000. The system will be part of the new water meter project to monitor water coming in and out of the plant to comply with the state health department.