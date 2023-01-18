Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County Commission Grant Facilitator Chris Trent outlines the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Assistance grant program to the Logan City Council during their regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan City Council voted unanimously to seek the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s annual spay and neuter grant during their regular session on Jan. 10.

Known as the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, the grant is open to organizations, humane societies, and local governments and provides funding to advance spay and neuter services in awarded areas to cut down on stray animal populations. Chris Trent, who is the Logan County Commission’s grant facilitator, said the grant award is typically $10,000 with an assigned match of $3,000 for a total of $13,000.

