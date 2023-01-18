Logan County Commission Grant Facilitator Chris Trent outlines the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Assistance grant program to the Logan City Council during their regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
LOGAN — The Logan City Council voted unanimously to seek the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s annual spay and neuter grant during their regular session on Jan. 10.
Known as the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, the grant is open to organizations, humane societies, and local governments and provides funding to advance spay and neuter services in awarded areas to cut down on stray animal populations. Chris Trent, who is the Logan County Commission’s grant facilitator, said the grant award is typically $10,000 with an assigned match of $3,000 for a total of $13,000.
One day before, during their regular meeting Jan. 9, the Logan County Commission also voted to apply for the grant, which has a deadline of Jan. 17. Trent said the grant award typically utilizes the two animal clinics in the Logan area, which are Logan Animal Hospital at Justice Addition and Knowles Animal Hospital on the east end of Stratton Street in Logan.
When asked by councilman BJ Picklesimer how the animals are collected for spaying/neutering, Trent said there are different methods, but that the county commission typically allows people to take their own pets, or strays they may pick up, to an animal clinic. The awarded entity, such as the city or commission, then pays the clinic for the procedure, and the entity is then reimbursed through the grant.
Councilwoman Donna Willis motioned to apply for the grant and have Trent perform the paperwork to do so. The motioned was seconded by councilman Ken Lee and unanimously approved by the remaining members.
If both the city council and commission are approved, Logan County will receive a combined total of $26,000 for the purpose of spaying and neutering.