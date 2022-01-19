LOGAN — Logan City Councilman Howard Jemerison died the night of Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was 67.
Jemerison was sworn into the city council on Oct. 17, 2013, having been appointed to the position following the resignation of Mike Allie. He was elected to full terms on the council in 2015 and again in 2019.
He was a 1973 graduate of Logan High School and a standout athlete for the Wildcats basketball team under legendary coach Willie Akers. After high school, Jemerison played a year of collegiate ball for Glenville State College then suffered a knee injury.
Jemerison was a lifelong Logan resident, working at the White and Browning Building in downtown Logan for a time and then as a board operator for WVOW Radio’s AM 1290 station, which he operated for nearly two decades. Jemerison also coached youth basketball.
Mayor Serafino Nolletti, who graduated a year behind Jemerison in high school, said he knew him and his family for nearly all his life.
“Howard’s been a personal friend of mine through grade school on,” Nolletti said. “I’ve known him all my life — his brothers, his mom and dad — just all great people, his whole family. His brother, Milton Jemerison, he’s passed on, too. He was a great basketball player for Logan High, too, just like Howard was. Just good people who would do anything for anyone.”
Nolletti said Jemerison was a dedicated councilman who rarely missed meetings and other city affairs, noting that he would even sometimes walk if he had to.
“Howard was a fantastic councilperson,” Nolletti said. “He even walked to our meetings when he didn’t have a vehicle. Instead of calling somebody to come and get him, he’d walk from his house. He was very dedicated, a very dedicated councilperson that cared about Logan, cared about the kids and never missed a Logan High sporting event. He was a great basketball player himself back when he played for Willie Akers and just an all-around good man. It’s been hard on us all.”
Jemerison was Logan’s first Black councilman. No funeral service information has been released.