Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher holds up a copy of the Logan Banner legal ad for the city municipal election during the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, Dec. 13.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Once again, the City of Logan’s upcoming municipal election will be unopposed in every office.

On the ballot for the upcoming 2023 city election are incumbents Mayor Serafino Nolletti and council members Josh “Keno” Muncy, Donna Willis, Jay Mullins, and Ken Lee. Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer, who was appointed Dec. 13 to fill the seat left by the death of Howard Jemerison, will also be on the ballot.

