LOGAN — Once again, the City of Logan’s upcoming municipal election will be unopposed in every office.
On the ballot for the upcoming 2023 city election are incumbents Mayor Serafino Nolletti and council members Josh “Keno” Muncy, Donna Willis, Jay Mullins, and Ken Lee. Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer, who was appointed Dec. 13 to fill the seat left by the death of Howard Jemerison, will also be on the ballot.
The year 2023 will mark the second city election cycle in a row that all offices will be uncontested. During the city’s previous election in 2019, only 16 people voted.
According to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, speaking instead as city election commissioner during the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 13 regular meeting, said a legal advertisement providing notice of filing for the election was ran in The Logan Banner on Sept. 28. The filing period opened Oct. 11 and ended Oct. 29.
Miller-Belcher said an emergency precinct change request to close the east end precinct was approved by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
“We will now have only one precinct,” Miller-Belcher said. “We will not have east end precinct anymore. (This is for) the city election only. There’s no need for a second precinct when the turnout is so low and especially in an uncontested election.”
The only precinct will now be at Logan City Hall.
Early voting for the election will be conducted from Jan. 13 through Jan. 28 and primary election day will be Jan. 31. The general election will be held in April with council and mayor being sworn in May 1.