CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County man was sentenced in relation to a child pornography crime.

Raymond Dugan, 55, of Logan, was sentenced last week to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

