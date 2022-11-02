CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County man was sentenced in relation to a child pornography crime.
Raymond Dugan, 55, of Logan, was sentenced last week to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.
A federal jury found Dugan guilty following a one-day trial. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial on June 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dugan’s residence.
Officers obtained the search warrant for Dugan’s residence after tracing an Internet Protocol (IP) address that had been used to access a website on the dark web known to share child sexual abuse and exploitation material.
Records show that officers seized several electronic devices during the search, including a laptop computer. An analysis by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) revealed 1,237 images of child pornography on the laptop.
Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors subjected to sadistic and machoistic conduct or other depictions of violence, according to court records.
“There can be no tolerance under the law for anyone who exploits or preys upon children,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich and the trial team for the successful prosecution of this case.”
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.