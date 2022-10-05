Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MATOAKA, W.Va. — Logan County has been named a recipient of $1.5 million in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) for the removal of abandoned and dilapidated structures.

The announcement was made during an event held by the WVDEP and Gov. Jim Justice on Sept. 30 in Matoaka, a formerly incorporated town in Mercer County.

