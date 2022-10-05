MATOAKA, W.Va. — Logan County has been named a recipient of $1.5 million in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) for the removal of abandoned and dilapidated structures.
The announcement was made during an event held by the WVDEP and Gov. Jim Justice on Sept. 30 in Matoaka, a formerly incorporated town in Mercer County.
In all, 20 other communities across the state will receive funding, which totals $9.2 million across all of them.
The funding will be administered through the WVDEP’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. The funding will provide reimbursement for demolition projects and other qualified expenses.
“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state,” said Harold Ward, Secretary of the WVDEP Harold Ward.
“Removing these structures provides a critically-needed health and safety component, while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.”
The West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 368 in 2021, authoring the WVDEP to develop a statewide program to assist counties and municipalities in removing abandoned and dilapidated structures.
The bill did not provide immediate funding, however, and over the next nine months, the WVDEP sent detailed questionnaires to all 55 counties and 168 incorporated municipalities.
The agency received 81 responses and the data was used to develop a pilot program for 21 selected counties and towns.
The amount each recipient received was based on criteria such as the number of targeted properties, average cost per structure, and previous experience.
After reviewing the data, Gov. Justice requested the Legislature to approve a transfer from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to fund the pilot program.
The Legislature did so, passing Senate Bill 722 earlier this year to transfer $10 million to the program.
“All the credit goes to Gov. Justice and members of the state legislature for creating the program and securing funding for the initial phase, and to our staff for getting it off the ground,” Ward said.
“If additional funding becomes available, we hope to be able to target more communities that may not have any mechanisms in place to deal with these structures.”
The 21 selected communities will have 12 months to spend up to their approved budgeted amount. Recipients also have the possibility of obtaining a single six-month extension.
No payments will be made until the completion of demolition work and all required paperwork is submitted.
During Friday’s event in Matoaka, Gov. Justice held a ceremonial countdown to raze a dilapidated house.
“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough and people are noticing,” Justice said.
“Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”
In addition to Logan County’s $1.5 million, the 20 communities that are set to receive funding include: