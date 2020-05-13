If you were just about anywhere in Logan County on Saturday afternoon, you probably saw a parade of fire engines, ambulances and police cruisers drive by.
As a way give thanks to the county’s frontline healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers, the Logan County Commission sponsored the emergency vehicle parade during National Nurses Week, National Firefighters Day and prior to EMS Week. The parade featured more than 36 vehicles, with all 12 county fire departments, the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, five municipal police departments and Air Evac Lifeteam.
In what Assistant LEASA Director Bill Weese said was a first, the parade traveled from one end of the county to the other, beginning at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville and traveling to Man and back to the Logan County Airport at Ethel, where it ended.
“The parade is the first that I am aware of that has ever taken place with all emergency services personnel at one time and the first known parade that stretched from one end of the county to the other, visiting every municipality along the way,” Weese said. “The commitment of Logan County first responders and healthcare workers is unlike anywhere else. These people put on the uniforms and battle whatever comes their way, and this was just a little token of thanks to each and every one of them.”
Logan County Commission President Danny Godby said the parade was well-received, with healthcare workers at Logan Regional Medical Center coming outside to wave and people along the highways taking video and photos with their phones — while practicing proper social distancing.
“A lot of our healthcare workers, police, the LEASA, fire departments, doctors, nurses, all those people are out on the frontlines giving it their all, and in fact, they are heroes,” Godby said. “You know, when I was growing up playing ball and everything, I looked up to people in athletics that were heroes, but nothing can compare to people who’s fought in wars, people who have been out on the frontlines of fighting this virus. I admire them for what they do.”
Godby said the parade idea began when LEASA Executive Director Roger Bryant, along with Weese, got together with the commission.
“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize more than ever the importance of nurses, medical professionals and first responders to our communities,” said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter. “They put themselves on the frontline every day so they can save lives. The Hero Parade gave us an opportunity to honor them and thank them for their dedication and service to our community.”