LOGAN — The Logan community was in mourning last week following the sudden death of longtime firefighter Donald Copley.

Copley, who was 51, died Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following an infection that stemmed from a sudden illness that began as a pain in his neck. Copley was a 32-year veteran of the city’s fire department and an employee of the city Sanitary Board.

