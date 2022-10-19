LOGAN — The Logan community was in mourning last week following the sudden death of longtime firefighter Donald Copley.
Copley, who was 51, died Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following an infection that stemmed from a sudden illness that began as a pain in his neck. Copley was a 32-year veteran of the city’s fire department and an employee of the city Sanitary Board.
To those who knew him, Copley was described as a loving and devoted husband, father and brother who loved playing guitar. Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti described him as a man who was ready to jump in and help someone at any given time.
“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Nolletti said. “He would do anything he could to help anybody and I’ve known him for years and years, too. He was just that type of person that wanted to help. He was always there any time we needed anything. The guys he worked with, they’re all really sad and hurt, but they know they have to go on, too, and they know that’s what Donald would want them to do.”
Nolletti described the Copley family as having a tradition of serving in firefighting and other similar roles.
“His dad (Troy Copley) was a full-time fireman for the City of Logan for years and years and years,” Nolletti said. “His dad was very well known, too, and his Donald’s son, Jameson, he works up at the water department, and Jameson’s son, he’s just a little fella right now, but I think he’s going to have it in his blood, too — fireman. It’s just a proud heritage, the Copleys, just like the Becketts, it’s in their blood — fire service to the City of Logan. We just have to remember, and we will, Donald and his dad for years to come and I want to thank them for their service to the City of Logan and City of Logan residents.”
Services were Copley were conducted on Saturday at the Word of Life Church at Mud Fork. The church’s pastor, Josh Vanhook, who is a fellow member of the City of Logan Fire Department, officiated. He was interred at Mount Lake Park Cemetery in Logan.
“It’s just a really sad, tragic event that we just don’t know why or how or how it could happen to someone 51 years old, but none of us know when our days are up,” Nolletti said. “We just have to look up to the sky and know he’s looking down on us.”