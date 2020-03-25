LOGAN — Despite concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus mounting by the day, the Logan City Council was still able to meet in regular session Tuesday, March 17, where they passed their annual budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
According to the official levy estimate document, the City of Logan will operate on a budget total of $2,534,472 in the next fiscal year, up slightly from the $2.4 million of last year.
In the general fund budget revenues column, taxes make up the most in revenue funding at $1,900,448. Coming in second is charges for services at $521,643. A general breakdown of the budgeted revenues is as follows:
- Beginning balance, July 1: $50,000
- Taxes: $1,900,448
- Fines and forfeitures: $19,591
- Licenses and permits: $6,853
- Charges for services: $521,643
- Intergovernmental: $10,000
- Miscellaneous: $25,937
Budget revenues for coal severance tax tops out at $5,755, with $250 in the beginning balance on July 1 and $5,505 earned in tax revenue.
Public safety tops the list in the general fund budgeted expenditures column at $1,437,032. Coming in second is general government expenditures at $391,817. A general breakdown of the estimated expenditures is:
- General government: $391,817
- Public safety: $1,437,032
- Street and transportation: $300,373
- Health and sanitation: $215,831
- Culture and recreation: $189,419
- Social services: $0
- Capital projects: $0
Coal severance tax money is only listed for one expenditure — general government expenditures.
Of the $391,817 allocated for general governmental expenditures, only $16,054 for City Hall and $20,000 for contingencies is listed in the levy estimate.
Of the $300,373 allocated for street and transportation expenditures, $281,081 is budgeted for streets and highways in the city. $19,292 is budget for streetlights.
In health and sanitation, the total $215,831 is budgeted for the city’s garbage department.
$90,000 each is appropriated for the city’s policemen’s pension fund and the firemen’s pension fund. $20,000 is allocated for audit costs. $760,342 is the amount of the city’s financial stabilization fund. A closer breakdown of sources of revenue for the city include:
- Unassigned fund balance: $50,000
- Property taxes: $425,138
- Gas and oil severance tax: $4,228
- Excise tax on utilities: $82,179
- Business and occupation tax: $1,143,787
- Wine and liquor tax: $28,674
- Hotel occupancy tax: $189,419
- Insurance premium surtax: $27,023
- Fines, fees and court costs: $19,591
- Licenses: $5,853
- IRP fees (Interstate Registration Plan): $1,000
- Video Lottery (LVL): $6,807
- Miscellaneous revenues: $19,022
The budget does not include any estimates based on the increased revenue the city expects to receive from the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program, which Logan was accepted into on Nov. 20, 2019. According to city accountant Jeff Vallet, a budget adjustment will occur when the first Home Rule check is received in October. The program goes into effect July 1.
A special meeting for the laying of the levy was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. There is no word yet as to how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may affect that date.