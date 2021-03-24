LOGAN — The Logan City Council approved their proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, totaling $3.3 million, during their regular council meeting Tuesday, March 16.
The budget, which had to be approved by council to turn into the State Treasurer’s Office by March 28, features a significant increase in estimated revenues from last year’s original pre-revised budget of $2.5 million. One of the biggest reasons for that is an increase in estimated sales tax revenue to $1.53 million, thanks to the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program.
City account Jeff Vallet said the figure is “substantially more” than the original estimated home rule sales tax increase of $980,000. The city began operating under home rule on July 1, 2020, and since that time, has received two quarterly payments from the program.
In February, the city received over $300,000 in home rule funding from the second quarterly allotment, totaling more than half a million when both of the first two payments are combined. Therefore, the new budget’s estimated sales tax revenue figure was calculated by doubling the amount received.
Over the past year, the city received $1.3 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which city account Jeff Vallet said was not included in the latest budget, along with other non-reoccurring items. If more money becomes available, Vallet said the budget will be adjusted accordingly.
“If we have it next year, we’ll do a budget adjustment when the money becomes available,” Vallet said. “As we’re aware, we do know that some money’s coming, but we don’t know when and we don’t know what we can spend it for yet, so we’re not including it in the budget.”
Logan is set to receive $610,000 from the new coronavirus stimulus aid bill and according to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, they are supposed to receive $305,000, or half of that, in April. Nolletti noted that the guidelines for how that money is meant to be spent have not yet been released.
Under home rule, which is spent by the city on specific goals they have outlined, Vallet said $200,000 each is allocated for city pensions, and $100,000 is allocated to get the city’s audits caught up. $292,000 of the funding is set aside for “general government,” which can be used for projects like demolitions and capital improvements like sidewalk projects.
“It’s been the easiest budget to do,” Vallet said. “We actually have money to look forward and spend instead of trying to catch up.”
Overall, Vallet said the city’s most recent financial statement looks “exceptionally good,” with the city currently operating on a surplus of $1 million.
“A lot of the CARES Act funding has been allocated for future expenses, we just haven’t got all the bills in yet, so that’s good,” Vallet said. “The financial statement looks good. I wish I could say that number will be there forever, but we already know that’s not going to happen, but it feels good to see it on our financial statement and not something that’s made up.”
A complete rundown of Logan’s 2021-2022 budget will soon be available online at www.wvsao.gov/localgovernment once uploaded. Previous budget documents can also be viewed on the site.