LOGAN — Logan County 911 answered over 64,000 calls for service in 2022.
While that number may sound high and was a surprise of the county commission when it was revealed Monday, 911 Director Ted Sparks said it was actually close to a typical year for the agency. He said the number, which totals 64,428, was around 3,000 more calls above their 2021 totals.
Sparks said that number of calls for a county the size of Logan can be attributed to various factors. He particularly noted that Logan County has a high number of calls related to domestic issues and drug overdoses.
“It kind of fluctuates, but it definitely has something to do with the state of the economy that we’re in,” Sparks said. “We have a lot more domestics nowadays. We’ve had a lot of overdoses as of late, too. I would say those are the two biggest concerns.”
Sparks said the county 911 center typically runs three people on a shift per time on a 24/7 basis.
According to the document outlining the yearly totals, September was the agency’s busiest month with 6,012 calls. November was the least busy with 4,724 calls.
The City of Logan Fire Department answered the most calls for fire service, coming in at 826 calls. Chapmanville came in second at 534 calls, and Sharples had the fewest with only 22 calls.
In total, there were 3,093 calls related to a fire service, which includes not only structure fires but vehicular accidents and other services as well.
There were 14,839 total calls for police services. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office topped the list, answered 6,407 calls in 2022. The City of Logan Police Department came in second at 3,289 calls.
Answering the fewest calls for police service was the Town of West Logan, which answered only 15 total police calls in 2022. Mitchell Heights was second lowest at 18 calls.
Sheriff P.D. Clemens commented on the matter, thanking the county’s deputies for answering their calls to service.
“I would like to thank my deputies for their outstanding work and dedication for the year 2022,” Clemens said. “They have went above and beyond their regular duties in serving and protecting the citizens of Logan County. I am very proud of the effort they put forth in performing their duties.”
Clemens went on to note that the Sheriff’s Department continued responding to the most calls despite some challenges the department faced to the force.
“Since August of 2022, our deputies have had to pick up the slack of losing five deputies due to the increase in salary by the West Virginia State Police, one deputy wanting to start his own business to further provide for his family and another deputy who wanted to work for a private company also to further provide for his family,” Clemens said. “I appreciate all of their efforts. I also want to thank the 911 Center and all of their employees for their dedication to their jobs, the citizens of Logan County and to all of the first responders. We couldn’t make it without them.”