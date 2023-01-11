Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Logan County 911 answered over 64,000 calls for service in 2022.

While that number may sound high and was a surprise of the county commission when it was revealed Monday, 911 Director Ted Sparks said it was actually close to a typical year for the agency. He said the number, which totals 64,428, was around 3,000 more calls above their 2021 totals.

