LOGAN — Logan County 911 has been awarded $45,000 in federal grant funding from the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), which helped place new emergency radio equipment in the hands of all schools in Logan County and the five municipal police departments.
According to 911 Director Ted Sparks, he and supervisor Joe Michaloff filed for the 2019 HSGP, requesting around $55,000. They received $45,000. The money was used to place a West Virginia Statewide Interoperable Radio Network (SIRN) P25 radio in every school in the county, as well as the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office at Aracoma.
Sparks said the radio systems’ purpose is so the facilities can maintain contact with 911 in the event all other forms of communication are down.
Radios were also purchased for each of the county’s five municipal police departments. Each department received one or two depending on their needs — Logan and Chapmanville received two each, and Man, West Logan and Mitchell Heights each received one.
Sparks said both the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are on the SIRN system, but the municipal departments haven’t been able to invest in those radios by themselves. He said the radios cost around $1,200 apiece.
“I hope that it kind of brings everybody into a standard of communication,” Sparks said. “That’s a big thing. Interoperability and being able to have the ability to communicate with the schools in a worse-case scenario that the phone lines are down or something happens at a school where they can’t get a call out, at least they can yell at us and we can get some help to them, whether it be fire, police or EMS. For the city PDs, I hope it brings them up to a standard to where they’re able to use the same type of equipment that the Sheriff’s Office and the State Police are currently using.”
In addition to the SIRN P25 radios, funding from the grant was also used to purchase licensing for the new DMR system the county is in the process of implementing. Sparks said the new P25 radios purchased will be able to communicate with the DMR system, as well as the older system and the statewide one.
Sparks said the county’s rollout of the DMR system is “very good” and currently in the testing phase with all internet links and mountaintop repeaters implemented.