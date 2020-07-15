LOGAN — Logan County first responders are working to add digital mobile radio to their existing communication systems.
Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks said the implementation of the DMR system is the first major radio upgrade the county has seen since the installation of the analog radio system 27 years ago.
“The old system being analog fell under the FCC regulation several years ago that everything had to be narrow-banded,” Sparks said, “and whenever they went narrowband, it really crippled our analog system because you’re basically taking a four-lane highway and choking it down to two lanes or even one lane. So, it really hurt our range on how far we could talk out and how well we could talk out.”
911 doesn’t intend to phase out the existing analog system or the statewide P25 system, but they do plan to continue the expansion of the DMR system.
The Chapmanville and Henlawson fire departments have donated a combined $5,000 toward the project, with the 911 Center donating approximately $12,000.
Sparks said that responders will now be able to talk via portable radio from places like Man to Chapmanville, because 911 has been working to fine-tune the optimal coverage for the county. He also said the extra coverage will provide added safety to responders who may be on scene where coverage can be spotty.
“We could push data across it for in-house text messaging. We could do mobile data terminals across it for areas where cell coverage isn’t very good. The possibilities are limitless,” Sparks said.
“Whenever we’re testing, we were hoping for 75% coverage, and right now were testing at about 96%, which is pretty good,” Sparks said, “It’s definitely outperformed what we thought.”