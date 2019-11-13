LOGAN — Thanks to the efforts of Anthony Stollings of Logan County 911 and Christopher Trent of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Walmart has awarded grant funds to both agencies to be utilized by the county’s first responders.
“We seek to create value in the communities around the world where we operate, strengthening them through local grants supporting programs that help them thrive,” wrote the Walmart Foundation in a Nov. 6 press release.
“The Logan County Sheriff’s Department certainly appreciates Walmart for their support in helping us to outfit our deputies in Class B uniforms without putting any extra burden on the taxpayers,” said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter. “I greatly appreciate Christopher Trent’s continuous efforts for constantly looking for funding and resources for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and for the citizens of Logan County.”
Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks it is important that all government agencies strive to find outside funding and be responsible with public money.
“Logan 911 is thankful to Anthony Stollings for doing the leg work and to Walmart for being a valuable community partner,” Sparks said.
For more information, contact Porter at 304-792-8590 or email lcso@lcsowv.us, or Ted Sparks at tedsparks@911logan.com or 304-752-7662.