LOGAN — Logan County 911 answered more than 75,000 calls in 2019, according to director Ted Sparks.
Speaking at Monday’s regular meeting of the Logan County Commission — and the first of 2020 — Sparks reported that 911 answered 75,432 calls total and processed 44,728 emergencies in 2019. He said the call amount is usually much higher than actual emergency responses because certain scenes such as accidents may result in multiple calls from different agencies like fire departments and EMS crews.
“Whenever you look at that on a yearly basis, that is an amazing amount of calls,” Sparks said. “Sometimes you get five or six calls on one emergency, so you end up with a lot of big differences in the number of calls versus the amount of emergencies we actually respond to.”
Sparks said the amount of calls typically increases by about 2,000 each year. He thanked the commissioners and said he hopes for their continued support.
Sparks also said the county’s public rescue system is now demoing a new apparatus to be used to assist in calls pertaining to falls where people cannot get back up.
Logan County Commission President Danny Godby urged citizens to support the upcoming fire and ambulance levy on March 7.
“You know, we’ve got a great organization here within the county with our 911, our fire, ambulance, our law … but we couldn’t have that and these people couldn’t do their jobs and you couldn’t see those things if it wasn’t for the residents passing this fire and ambulance levy — how important that really is,” Godby said. “Our people within our county are thankful people, and they see the great job that all these organizations do, and ours are second to none throughout the state of West Virginia — per capita, I think we’re the best, there’s no doubt.”
In other news from Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation “recognizing the importance of the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census and proclaiming the establishment of a county complete count committee.” According to the proclamation, the committee will be composed of community leaders, including representatives of faith-based and nonprofit organizations, representatives of local government and representatives of historically undercounted populations “to ensure that Logan County is properly and fully counted in the 2020 Census.”
Commissioners also passed a resolution fully supporting a project by the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council to conduct a feasibility study for a middle-mile broadband expansion project for portions of Logan and Mingo counties.
The commission reappointed Danny Godby as president for 2020, and poll workers for the upcoming fire and ambulance levy election were approved. No money requests were on the agenda.