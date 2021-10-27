LOGAN — Logan County is back in the orange this week on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map, with a 5.96% daily positivity rate as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
For the past two weeks, Logan County had dropped to gold, while surrounding counties were still in the red or orange. As of Monday, Logan County has 121 active cases of coronavirus, with 20 hospitalizations.
The county health department has added an average of about 16 new cases per day since last Tuesday. Over the weekend, from Friday to Monday, there were 40 new cases.
One additional death — a 68-year-old woman — was announced Monday, bringing Logan County’s death toll from COVID-19 to 131. Overall, there have been 5,522 total cases recorded, with 5,270 recovered.
The bulk of Logan County’s cases over the past week have come from the 31-40 age group, which holds 15.91% of the caseload, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) COVID-19 tracker dashboard. Ages 16-20 and 61-70 are tied for second place, with both making up 12.50% each of the past week’s cases.
Last week, men outnumbered women in Logan County in cases by 57% to 42%. This week, the numbers are reversed, with women making up 58% of cases while men made up 42%.
In vaccines, 57.6% of Logan County’s population — 18,452 people — has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than the state’s overall average of 55.7%, and significantly more than neighboring Mingo County, of which only 32.6% of its population is inoculated.
There were 7,366 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state overall as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 268,112 total cases recorded in West Virginia and 4,316 deaths. Twenty-four new deaths were recorded Tuesday.