LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education conducted a special meeting Wednesday, June 17, to hold a public hearing regarding the CEFP 10-year facility plan.
The meeting was streamed via Facebook Live and began with a presentation by architect Dave Ferguson. Viewers were urged to voice any questions or opinions about the presentation in the comment section of the stream.
“There isn’t any new schools being thought of. There’s no consolidations. The majority of all these projects are things we need to get going on and things we need to think about,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson listed items on the “project priority list,” which featured new roofing, new fire alarms and new HVAC units for the schools.
The board discussed the fact that the CEFP plan is a fluid document, and that future changes to the document would be approved by the State Board of Education.
The board said they plan to have the CEFP document ready for adoption at the next regular meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.