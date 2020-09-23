LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, to consider new options for re-entry into buildings, but board members chose not to make any decision after two hours of deliberating.
The meeting was hastily scheduled following new color-coded metrics announced by Gov. Jim Justice that showed Logan County to be within the map’s new “gold” category, which denotes elevated community transmission of 10-14.9 cases of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 — or 5% or less positivity rate — on a seven-day rolling average.
Board members voted Aug. 19 to begin the first month of the 2020-2021 school year on a remote basis after the color-coded map showed Logan County in the red at that time. Since that time, all students in the county have been completing coursework online, and athletic activities have been mostly suspended.
The board’s indecision on the matter at Thursday’s meeting led to protests by county students and families outside the Logan County Schools central administrative office on both Friday and Monday mornings. Protesters said the county is being treated unfairly by the state’s guidance.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, LCBOE President Jeremy Farley wrote a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to reconsider the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission guidance on prohibiting extracurricular activities while the county is learning remotely.
“I am making this request on behalf of an outstanding group of students from Chapmanville, Logan and Man who have expressed their concerns to me,” Farley wrote. “They pleaded with me to seek your help and understanding. They feel they have been treated unfairly, and they would like the opportunity to salvage whatever might be left of their seasons. I have no objection to extracurricular activities taking place with parental consent while our school district plans for a future transition from remote learning to our blended learning model.”
The blended learning model, which was passed by members in late July, would see students returning to in-person instruction by alternating two days out of the week depending on alphabet. Logan County can return to in-person instruction if their color rating is green, yellow or gold.
As of Tuesday, Logan County is back in the orange, meaning they cannot restart in-person instruction, and athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only. The LCBOE had planned to reconsider the matter at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
At the Sept. 17 meeting, the county superintendents, Patricia Lucas and assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins, said that one of the county’s school buildings — which staff have been working from — had been shut down due to staff being quarantined. According to Dingess-Adkins, 24 of the district’s 800 employees were quarantined as of that day.
Some board members said they found out about the facility closure just at the meeting. Member Harold McMillen said he was “disturbed” by a building shutting down, and Barry Mullins repeatedly said his opinion on the matter had changed drastically. Board member Debbie Mendez, who works at Logan Regional Medical Center, eventually moved to take no action until the scheduled Tuesday meeting. That decision was seconded by the other members.
“I still say safety is a big, big issue,” Mendez said. “We have put the safety of our teachers, of our children, of everybody in every decision that we’ve made, and we will still do that. This board is still very adamant about the safety issues and wanting to do the best for everybody — bus drivers, cooks, everybody. I know they need to be in school. I know socialization means a lot, but you guys, you haven’t seen people suffer like I have. That makes a big difference, and I know that means nothing to a lot of people because I know there’s a lot of young people that don’t see this, don’t consider this, they just want to play, play, play — but I see a different side of it.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Logan County had 77 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 599 cumulative cases of the virus since March, with 483 recovered and 39 deceased.