LOGAN — Despite its green status on the West Virginia Department of Education’s most recent color map, COVID-19 cases in Logan County are currently on the rise, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Logan County stood at 79 active cases of the virus, with nine of those hospitalized. Since March 25, a total of 878 cumulative cases has been recorded in the county, 753 of those considered recovered and 46 deaths.
Last Tuesday, Nov. 3, the county’s active count stood at 70 and 825 cumulative, meaning 53 new cases have been recorded over the past week.
Browning said the county’s recent rise in case numbers seems to be in families and groups of people.
“I don’t really know for sure, but it appears there’s a lot within families and a lot within groups,” Browning said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of family members that are testing positive, and we’ve got a lot of people that are within groups that are testing positive. I would say that’s where a large portion of it is right now.”
He added that most of the cases are symptomatic unlike some of the county’s previous periods where significant portions of cases were deemed asymptomatic in nature.
“We’re having some (asymptomatic cases), but not as much as we were back earlier,” Browning said. “We’re having some asymptomatic people, but we’re still seeing a lot that have symptoms. The majority have symptoms.”
The Logan County Health Department offers free testing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday at their satellite location at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. However, due to this Wednesday falling on a holiday, testing was conducted on Tuesday instead; however, Browning said additional testing might be scheduled if the need arises.
“We currently don’t have any plans, but we anticipate that changing every day pretty much based upon our trend of where we end up going in the colors,” Browning said. “I think we were green (Monday), but when some of those probable cases get confirmed, that could change.”
Logan County is currently green on both the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s daily County Alert Map and the most recent Saturday update of the WVDE map. A green color indicates minimal community transmission of three or fewer cases of infection per 100,000, or a less than 3% positivity rate.
Statewide, there has been a total of 29,316 cases of COVID-19 recorded in West Virginia as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Active cases number 7,271 across the state for a 4.86% daily positivity rate, and 546 deaths have been recorded.