Tuesday, May 31, was a day full of celebrations in Logan County as all three high schools conducted their annual graduation commencement ceremonies throughout the day.
The first graduation was Man High School at 1 p.m. For the first time since 2019, Man High conducted their graduation inside the school’s fieldhouse.
Delivering the honors address for the class of 2022 was Erik Cochrane, who also served as class president. Cochrane was awarded Marshall University’s prestigious Yeager Scholarship as well as the National Merit Scholarship.
After a ceremony filled with scholarship recognitions, class officer remarks, a recounting of the class history by class historian Brianna Simpkins and the awarding of student diplomas, the graduates were treated to a slideshow that featured photos of them as children and various photos of them throughout high school.
Following the slideshow, the ceremony wrapped up with senior class chaplain Ashlee Tomblin singing “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana accompanied by fellow graduate Colby Woodall on guitar.
Ninety-one graduates from Man High were awarded their diplomas
Logan High’s graduation was up next at 4 p.m. inside the Willie Akers Arena/Logan Memorial Fieldhouse. One hundred thirty-two graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas during the school’s 108th annual commencement.
Delivering the valedictorian address this year was Brooke Ooten, who is the daughter of Logan High English/language arts teacher Cynthia Ooten. She also served as class chaplain and delivered the invocation at graduation.
Class officers delivering remarks included president Madison Mullins, vice president Chloe Harry, secretary Allison Perry, who led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance, treasurer Abby Browning and historian Rebekah Mahone.
The final graduation of the day began at 7 p.m. at Chapmanville Regional High School. 2022 marked the third year that school’s graduation was held on the school’s football field, a tradition that began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class officers taking to the podium included class secretary Layla Jarrell, who delivered the invocation; vice president Brycen Gore, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; class president Chance New; and class public relations officer Ashleigh Mahon. Delivering the valedictorian address for the CRHS Class of 2022 was Hayden Farley.
Guest speaking was Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Dr. Pamela Alderman, a Chapmanville graduate. Alderman recognized two CRHS graduates — Callie McNeely and Haylee Webb — who recently graduated college with an associate’s degree through Southern’s Early College Academy program.
