LOGAN - On Wednesday, Logan County 911 took a significant step forward with the implementation of Carbyne Inc.'s c-Lite NG911 plugin, which allows for accurate location services and video calling.
Carbyne was selected by Logan County to implement its next-generation 911 technology into the county's emergency services systems to improve emergency response. This implementation is the first of its kind in West Virginia.
Carbyne's c-Lite is a plugin that enables Logan County telecommunicators to:
n receive device-based location for 911 and non-emergency calls,
n receive call-taker enabled video streams from callers, and
n instant message with citizens in situations where verbal communications may not be feasible.
The c-Lite platform is simple for dispatchers to use and sits on existing systems; the county did not need to replace any of its current technology.
"Incorporating Carbyne's platform into our current 911 system will be beneficial for both 911 dispatchers and residents of Logan County," said Ted Sparks, 911 director for Logan County. "In Logan, our top priority has always been the safety and well-being of our citizens. This is an exciting step forward."
Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne said the system will improve response time and first responders' success.
"By integrating Carbyne's next generation 911 platform, Logan County citizens and first responders will be equipped with tools for more effective emergency response, which can often mean the difference between life and death," he said.
With current implementations around the world, Carbyne has been able to reduce response time by 65% in situations where every second counts.
To learn more about what changes citizens might see when they call 911, visit https://carbyne911.com/logan-county/.