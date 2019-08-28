A Logan County Christian school that opened its doors two years ago will soon expand its offerings for the 2019-20 school year, including the option to obtain a two-year associate degree from Liberty University upon graduation.
In 2017, Heritage Primary opened its doors as a Christian school to K-6 students after they renovated the old Sears building in Aracoma. The mission statement of the school, according to Headmaster Jamie Dempsey-Butcher, has been to "provide Christian quality education to the coalfields, developing not only the child academically, but also socially and spiritually."
Beginning with the upcoming school year, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 3, the school will expand to grades 7-12, known as Heritage Preparatory.
According to Dempsey-Butcher, Heritage Prep has partnered with the Lynchburg, Virginia-based Liberty University, a private Christian university, to allow seniors at Heritage Prep to obtain a two-year associate degree upon graduating at the secondary level.
"(Students) can come to Heritage and not only get a quality Christian education in our classrooms," she said. "They're going to have the opportunity through Liberty University to get dual credit, and if they want to put in the work, they can come out of high school with a diploma from Heritage and a two-year associate degree from Liberty University, which is just kind of unheard of."
There are currently seven students enrolled at Heritage Prep, with one even crossing state lines to attend. Tuition is $350 per month, although she said Heritage is not in the Christian education business to make money.
"The majority of that payment goes directly to Liberty University for us to be able to have this affiliation to use their curriculum for our students to take dual credit courses," Dempsey-Butcher said. "In that $350 a month, that pays for, also, the dual-credit classes and any materials they need for that class - textbooks, anything like that - so there's no additional cost to be able to do a dual-credit program."
Dempsey-Butcher notes that Heritage Prep's courses are "very challenging," with students starting a new course every eight weeks under a "blended learning style," which means some instruction will be canned material from Liberty University, while other material is supplemental and live instruction with activities and projects.
Classes at Heritage Prep, she adds, are fully accredited and recognized by both the West Virginia Department of Education and the Logan County Board of Education, and credits are transferable, meaning students either entering or leaving Heritage Prep from Logan County Schools or elsewhere can do so without losing credits, much like switching schools in the regular school system.
Classes at Heritage Prep will not be held in the same building as Heritage Primary. Instead, they will be located at a spot at the Fountain Place Mall. For more information, call 304-784-3098 or visit www.heritageprimary.com.
