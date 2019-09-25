LOGAN — To help local residents prepare for the upcoming 2020 election cycle, the Logan County Clerk’s Office held a demo of the county’s new voting machines in the Logan County Courthouse square on Thursday, Sept. 19.
In October 2018, the Logan County Commission entered into an agreement with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office to apply for the $6.5 million federally funded Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant, which helped pay for new voting machines called ExpressVote. The machines, which are manufactured by the Election Systems & Software company, replace the iVotronic machines that had been used since the mid-2000s.
The new system features two machines: the main ExpressVote and the tabulator, which leaves a paper-based trail unlike the previous machines. On Thursday, Sept. 19, Logan County Clerk John Turner and Deputy County Clerk Kevin Miller stood outside the Logan County Courthouse with one of the new voting setups and allowed people to demo the system and ask questions.
Turner said the purpose of demoing the new machines is to prepare the public for the upcoming 2020 primary season, which is expecting a high turnout. He added that there are plans to hold future demos in the Chapmanville and Man areas, and that there will be videos posted online as well.
“It’s pretty simple – only thing is, you’ll have a blank ballot that you slide into the machine and you choose, just like you did on the old ones, and it comes out and then you’ll put it in the tabulator,” Turner said. “You’ll have a concealed envelope to put it in. It slides it right in.”
“It’s all paper-based now,” Miller said. “Unlike the iVos when you tallied your ballot and you hit print, it actually wouldn’t print, it would just have a paper on the side, so you wasn’t able to see who you voted for, you just kind of had to remember who you voted for. Now with this new ExpressVote, you will actually get a ballot in your hand and you can actually see who you voted for before the ballot is tabulated, so we really like that and we think that’s going to be an extra level of security in helping the voter know their vote counted and that they voted for who they wanted to vote for.”
Turner said he hopes the new machines will foster more voter participation and that more individuals will step up to be poll workers.
The new machines have already been used once in the Chapmanville municipal election on June 11.