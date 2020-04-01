LOGAN — The Logan County Commission passed their 2020-21 fiscal year budget during a special meeting Thursday, March 26.
Due to the meeting being held amid the coronavirus outbreak, it was closed to the public but streamed online — a first for a Logan County Commission meeting. The budget is nearly identical to last year’s budget and carries the same revenue and expenditure amount of $9,542,566.
Commission President Danny Godby said certain measures taken over the past year helped, which included a hiring freeze and a reduction in financial requests.
“As we looked upon this past year, we had to do some cutting in certain areas, but nothing to the point to where we did not actually tell our citizens ‘no’ in a lot of these occasions,” Godby said. “I know our fields of endeavor in our sports, our athletics, helping with certain things like fish days and things of that sort — we’ve kept everything at a normal, even though sometimes we’ve had to lessen our revenue that we were giving out. I’m certainly proud of that because we have managed to watch our spending, so I’m so very, very thankful.”
Budgeted revenues in the general fund include:
- Unassigned Fund Balance: $673,804
- Property Taxes — Current Expense: $5,918,743
- Prior Year Taxes: $100,000
- Supplemental Taxes: $50,000
- Tax Penalties, Interest & Publication Fees: $35,000
- Property Transfer Tax: $75,000
- Gas and Oil Severance Tax: $75,000
- Wine & Liquor Tax: $5,000
- Hotel Occupancy Tax: $65,000
- Building Permits: $500
- State Grants: $650,000
- Sheriff’s Service of Process: $10,000
- Sheriff’s Earnings: $2,000
- County Clerk’s Earnings: $75,000
- Circuit Clerk’s Earnings: $30,000
- Franchise Agreement: $275,000
- IRP Fees (Interstate Registration Plan): $25,000
- Regional Jail Operations Partial Reimbursement: $10,000
- Interest Earned: $25,000
- Miscellaneous Revenue: $22,297
- Sheriff’s Commission: $15,000
- Gaming Income: $45,000
- Video Lottery: $85,000
- General School Reimbursements: $60,000
- Magistrate Court Reimbursements: $37,500
- Payroll Reimbursements: $1,177,722
In the coal severance tax fund, there is a total of $2,510,845. $1,700,000 of that comes from coal severance tax, with $748,845 in the assigned fund balance, $60,000 from refunds and reimbursements, and $2,000 from interest earned on investment.
General government expenditures comprise the bulk of what the county pays out of the budget with a total of $6,630,738 out of the general budget and $843,345 out of the coal severance budget. These expenditures include:
- County Commission: $2,021,871 (general budget); $150,000 (coal budget)
- County Clerk: $472,967 (general budget); $69,500 (coal budget)
- Circuit Clerk: $451,872 (general budget); $78,200 (coal budget)
- Sheriff — Treasurer: $311,897 (general budget); $30,500 (coal budget)
- Prosecuting Attorney: $763,438 (general budget); $44,500 (coal budget)
- Assessor: $687,539 (general budget); $11,930 (coal budget)
- Statewide Computer Network: $70,000 (coal budget)
- Agricultural Agent: $39,846 (general budget)
- Elections — County Clerk: $220,529 (general budget)
- Circuit Court: $373,249 (general budget)
- Courthouse: $1,252,135 (general budget); $165,000 (coal budget)
- Regional Development Authority: $6,000 (coal budget)
- Community Development: $50,000 (coal budget)
- Economic Development: $35,395 (general budget); $32,715 (coal budget)
- Airports: $100,000 (coal budget)
- Planning & Zoning: $10,000 (coal budget)
- Other Grants: $25,000 (coal budget)
Public safety comes in second in budget expenditures at $2,789,467 out of the general budget and $1,200,000 out of the coal severance budget. They include:
- Sheriff — Law Enforcement: $1,311,821 (general budget)
- Sheriff — Service of Process: $134,831 (general budget)
- Regional Jail: $1,200,000 (coal budget)
- Home Confinement: $248,440 (general budget)
- Dog Warden/Humane Society: $132,662 (general budget)
- Flood Control: $82,885 (general budget)
- Community Based Corrections Program: $878,828 (general budget)
Health and sanitation comprise $57,361 in total budgeted expenditures out of the general budget and $128,000 out of the coal severance budget. The expenditures are $19,000 out of the coal budget for mental health and $57,361 out of the general budget and $109,000 out of the coal budget for litter control.
The county has budgeted $65,000 out of the general fund and $299,500 from the coal severance fund for culture and recreation. Those budgeted expenditures are:
- Parks & Recreation: $234,500 (coal budget)
- Visitor’s Bureau: $65,000 (general budget)
- Library: $65,000 (coal budget)
Lastly, the county has budgeted to spend a total of $40,000 in social services from the coal severance budget in just one category — public transit.
Logan County is a West Virginia Class 2 county and, as such, each of the county’s three commissioners is paid a yearly salary of $40,656. County Clerk John A. Turner and Circuit Clerk Mark A. McGrew are both paid $61,354.
Assessor Glen D. Adkins is paid a yearly salary of $49,526, with an additional $4,953 Agricultural Report salary and $15,000 supplemental salary.
Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter earns a yearly salary of $49,526, plus $15,000 for the Sheriff’s Commission on Taxes. Prosecuting Attorney John W. Bennett earns $105,728.