LOGAN — The Logan County Commission met in special session Thursday morning to pass their 2022-2023 fiscal year budget — one that shows general fund revenues and expenditures up slightly from last year.
Total budgeted revenues and expenditures in the this year’s general fund budget are $10,929,127, up from $9,597,370 in last year’s budget. Total revenues and expenditures in this year’s coal severance tax budget are $1,712,000, which is slightly more than last year’s $1,562,000.
One notable change in this year’s budget is the reclassification of Logan County as a class 3 county instead of class 2 by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. As such, salaries of elected officials are slightly less than in previous years.
Keeping in line with state code regarding salaries for elected officials, salaries are now as follows:
- $39,917 for each of the three county commissioners ($40,656 in previous budget)
- $59,875 for County Clerk John Turner and Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew ($61,354 in previous budget)
- $49,157 for Assessor Glen D. Adkins and Sheriff P.D. Clemens ($49,526 in previous budget)
- $103,264 for Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling ($105,728 in previous budget)
Additionally, Adkins has $15,000 budgeted for “supplemental salary” and $4,916 for agricultural report, and Clemens has $15,000 budgeted for the Sheriff’s commission on taxes.
Property tax valuations are down from $1,251,718,137 last year to $1,200,530,320 this year. Totals include:
Class II
- Real Estate: $315,546,708
- Personal Property $9,387,552
- Total: $324,934,260
Class III
- Real Estate: $259,795,220
- Personal Property: $376,502,890
- Public Utility Property: $112,383,732
- Total: $748,681,842
Class IV
- Real Estate: $76,527,770
- Personal Property: $31,253,234
- Public Utility Property: $19,133,214
- Total: $126,914,218
Budgeted revenues in the general fund include the following. Changes from last year’s budget are noted in parenthesis; no parenthesis indicates no change.
- Unassigned fund balance: $913,573 ($1,068,747 in previous budget)
- Property Taxes — Current Expense: $5,277,286 ($5,578,604 in previous budget)
- Prior Year Taxes: $100,000
- Supplemental Taxes: $50,000
- Surplus: $691,349
- Tax Penalties, Interest & Publication Fees: $35,000
- Property Transfer Tax: $130,000 ($75,000 in previous budget)
- Gas and Oil Severance Tax: $100,000 ($75,000 in previous budget)
- Wine & Liquor Tax: $56,000 ($5,000 in previous budget)
- Hotel Occupancy Tax: $130,000 ($65,000 in previous budget)
- Building Permits: $1,400 ($500 in previous budget)
- Federal Grants: $440,000 (none in previous budget)
- State Grants: $900,000 ($650,000 in previous budget)
- Sheriff’s Service of Process: $10,000
- Sheriff’s Earnings: $2,000
- County Clerk’s Earnings: $75,000
- Circuit Clerk’s Earnings: $30,000
- Franchise Agreement: $300,000 ($275,000 in previous budget)
- IRP Fees (Interstate Registration Plan): $25,000
- Regional Jail Operations Partial Reimbursement: $10,000
- Interest Earned: $25,000
- Miscellaneous Revenue: $22,297
- Sheriff’s Commission: $15,000
- Gaming Income: $45,000
- Video Lottery: $120,000 ($85,000 in previous budget)
- Magistrate Court Reimbursements: $210,000 ($60,000 in previous budget)
- Worthless Check Reimbursements: $37,500
- Payroll Reimbursements: $1,177,722
- Budgeted revenues in the coal severance tax fund include the following:
- Assigned Fund Balance: $250,000
- Coal Severance Tax: $1,400,000 ($1,250,000 in previous budget)
- Interest Earned on Investment: $2,000
- Refunds/Reimbursements: $60,000
The budget document further breaks the numbers down into five categories: general government, public safety, health and sanitation, culture and recreation, and social services. The total budgeted for each are:
- General Government: $6,476,290 from general fund; $645,145 from coal severance fund
- Public Safety: $4,245,476 from general fund; $721,855 from coal severance fund
- Health and Sanitation: $57,361 from general fund; $60,000 from coal severance fund
- Culture and Recreation: $150,000 from general fund; $245,000 from coal severance fund
- Social Services: $40,000 for public transit from the coal severance fund
Since it has been approved, the budget document will soon be available for online viewing at https://www.wvsao.gov/localgovernment/ along with other county and municipal budgets.