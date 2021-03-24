LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to continue their annual municipal site membership agreement with the AirMedCare Network, guaranteeing continued air ambulance services for residents of the county.
The AirMedCare Network, which program director Marty Hurley said is now part of a larger company called Global Medical Response, has operated in Logan County since the opening of its central base at the county’s airport on April 20, 2009. Under the services, which are provided locally by the AirEvac LifeTeam, a person living in Logan County who is in need of an emergency medical flight will receive it at a greatly reduced cost.
According to Hurley, the team can land at any spot in the county within four minutes, and medical transport to hospitals in Charleston, Huntington or Pikeville, Kentucky, takes less than 30 minutes.
“You’re talking almost two hours to get to Pikeville or Huntington, we can get there in 25 minutes,” Hurley said, “and for trauma patients, for heart attacks and strokes, that’s literally what saves their life.”
All three commissioners voted to continue the county’s contract with the AirMedCare Network at a cost of $169,834 annually, starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2022. AirMedCare’s contract begins April 1, and county administrator Rocky Adkins requested the company pro-rate the payment to correlate with the county’s annual levy funding, which he said becomes relevant in June.
“I think this is probably, of all the things the county commission tries to do in helping the public and helping the citizens, I think this has been one of the very best things that we’ve absolutely done for the citizens of Logan County,” said commissioner Danny Ellis. “I’ve kind of chuckled to myself a little bit, if you ever tried to stop it, you’ll probably have an uprising because I think it’s that popular with people. It’s one of those things you don’t necessarily want to use, but due to the fact that you sometimes have to, it’s necessary, and I think people appreciate what this commission has done, because this is a people-oriented program. This is for them.”
According to AirMedCare senior membership sales manager Michael Walker, Logan County residents can upgrade their coverage to nationwide at a cost of $45 per year for the entire household, or $35 if anyone in the household is over 60. The payment covers the full calendar year.
In other news from Monday’s Logan County Commission meeting, commissioners:
- adopted a resolution proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month,
- approved an FAA outlaw request drawdown of two payments in the amount of $16,497.60 and $3,411,
- approved LEASA board reappointments of Earnestine Hill, Ted Tomblin and Terri Schoolcraft through February 2024,
- approved a retainer agreement with the West Virginia University College of Law regarding land use and sustainable development, which county code enforcer Ray Perry said allows the law school to give legal advice to the Logan County Housing Authority and the Logan Housing Corporation,
- approved a lease agreement with Xerox Financial Services, LLC,
- approved a request by Ray Perry to void and nullify the county’s older amended ordinance regarding dilapidated and abandoned structures, which he said WVU Law advised may not hold up in court. The county will instead solely work from the International Building Code, which they adopted in 2017.
The next regular meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 5. Anyone who wants to address the commission during the public comments period may call 304-792-8626.