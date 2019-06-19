LOGAN - A part of Logan County history will soon be marked with a new sign.
The West Virginia Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission has approved a sign that will commemorate an 1862 burning of the Logan County Courthouse. The sign will be installed at the Logan County Courthouse Square beside the Aracoma monument.
The sign is a white historical marker similar to those that can be seen throughout the state at various locations.
At Monday's regular session of the Logan County Commission, Commission President Danny Godby read a letter from Logan County Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew, who quoted an official from the WVCWSC asking commissioners for permission to have the sign installed by county workers. The request was unanimously approved.
The sign will read:
"BURNING OF LOGAN COURTHOUSE
"On January 12, 1862, Col. Edward Siber led the 37th Ohio in pursuit of the Black Striped Company, a Confederate guerilla unit. On the 14th, skirmishing erupted at Logan. The Rebels were driven back, but their hillside position and rising Guyandotte forced Union troops to withdraw from town on January 15 but not before Siber had them burn the courthouse and other buildings."
The Logan County Courthouse was housed in several buildings - several others of which also burned - before the current one was built in 1964. This particular incident took place over a year before West Virginia became its own state on June 20, 1863.
