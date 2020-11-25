LOGAN — Logan County recently crossed the 1,000 mark in total cumulative cases recorded in the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been a cumulative total of 1,025 cases recorded in Logan County, with 872 recoveries and 50 deaths. Of those, 103 are currently active, with 12 of those hospitalized.
Logan County crossed the 1,000 mark on Sunday, just three days shy of the eight months since the county’s first case was recorded on March 25. Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning described the number as sobering, but inevitable.
“Wow,” Browning said. “You know, we’ve been prepared for that. It’s just continued to grow. I wasn’t real surprised within the last month, and in particular, the last couple of weeks how the numbers have picked up, but ultimately, we were going to get there anyway. Whether its this week or next month, we were going to reach that plateau. It’s a little bit sobering — a thousand people.”
Nationally, COVID-19 has been on the rise in recent weeks, and Logan County is no exception, as active case numbers have consistently hovered just over 100 for over a week now. Active cases had previously dropped off to between 45 to 70 beginning in September.
According to Browning, the majority of the county’s current caseload is a result of community spread particularly within families. In Tuesday’s numbers alone, Browning said five cases were linked to one family and three cases to another.
“For us, we’re seeing a lot within community spread. We’re seeing a lot within families,” Browning said. “We’re seeing a lot within get-togethers. That’s where we’re seeing a lot of stuff at right now. A lot of close contact is what we’re seeing.”
With many families set to gather for annual Thanksgiving festivities this Thursday, health officials nationally have urged the public to take extreme precautions, with some suggesting even canceling Thanksgiving plans altogether for this year. For Logan Countians, Browning urges those gathering to take all the precautions they can this year to keep loved ones safe.
“It is obviously traditionally a week where families get together and I’m anticipating the same thing, I’m anticipating families getting together, so just make sure that you’re doing all that you can to protect yourself and your families,” Browning said. “If you’re going to have get-togethers, then make sure that you’re doing the right things — wearing your masks, staying six feet apart, as best that we can. Again, I like to try to avoid things like that. I like to try to avoid close contact, I like to try to avoid crowded places and closed places, and obviously, this is an important holiday weekend for us, and so I anticipate getting together, but I also anticipate, to some degree, another uptick a little bit in the caseload in the following week or two.”
Free testing will be offered by the Logan County Health Department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 13,940 active cases statewide as of Tuesday, with 42,083 cumulative cases recorded. There have been 682 deaths.