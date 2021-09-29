LOGAN — COVID-19 cases in Logan County have gone down drastically since this time last week, but a notable number of cases are still being recorded each day.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Logan County has 274 active cases of the virus, which is significantly less than the previous Monday’s count of 657. Active cases peaked at 660 last Tuesday, but by Wednesday, the health department had removed 272 from the active list, which brought the number down to 388.
Aside from a slight jump again Thursday, the number of active cases in Logan County has continued to drop since. The county is still recording an average of 35 to 40 new cases each day, however.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Logan County Health Department reported that a 28-year-old man had succumbed to the virus. A day later, two more deaths — a 58-year-old man and a 71-year-old man — were also reported, and on Monday, another new death — a 72-year-old man — was reported.
There have now been 113 deaths in Logan County from COVID-19.
As of Monday, 27 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19 complications. There have been 5,022 total cumulative cases recorded since March 25, 2020, with 4,635 of those considered recovered.
Logan County has now dropped to orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) county alert map. The county had been in the red for at least a month.
According to the WVDHHR, 56.5% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s slightly better than the state percentage of 55.9% and significantly more than neighboring Mingo County, which stands at only 31.6%.
Statewide, there are currently 13,542 active cases of the virus, with a 15.81% daily positivity rate, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The state reports that 3,578 West Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19 complications; 10 of those were newly recorded Tuesday.