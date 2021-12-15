After being in the red for the past two weeks, Logan County has now dropped back down to orange on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Logan County has a daily positivity rate of 6.44%, according to the map provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). Logan is in the orange, along with adjacent Mingo County. Neighboring Lincoln and Boone counties are red, while Wyoming County is gold.
According to Steve Browning, administrator of the Logan County Health Department, there were 142 active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County as of Monday afternoon. Thirty-eight new cases were added over the weekend, and out of those active cases, 20 Logan Countians remained hospitalized.
The county’s latest death, a 71-year-old man, was recorded last Wednesday. The total amount of Logan County residents to succumb from the virus so far is 142. In total, there have been 6,208 cumulative cases recorded in Logan County since the pandemic began.
Over the past seven days, the most affected age group in Logan County has been those aged 41-50, making up 13.86% of all infections. Women outnumbered men in infection rates 53-47%.
Logan County is now up to 61.6% of its population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s overall average is 59.6% with neighboring Mingo County at 35.3%, which is the second lowest in the state behind Morgan County.
Statewide, West Virginia had 8,002 active cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The daily positivity rate was 10.29%. The state has recorded 5,114 COVID-19 deaths, seven of which were newly-reported Tuesday morning.