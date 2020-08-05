CHARLESTON — Up from 13 this weekend, a new total of 22 staff members and five patients have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Logan Regional Medical Center, but officials say the Logan County outbreak is not confined to the hospital.
The Logan County Health Department reported Saturday 13 employees at the hospital had tested positive. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch updated the situation Monday during the governor’s daily news conference.
Health officials are still investigating the source of the outbreak, but state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said early indications point to travel.
“It’s why we are talking to people with travel testing and asking them to stay home while they wait for test results to come back,” Amjad said. “It comes back to the time lag for tests, but we really need people to wait for their results.”
Crouch said the state in coordination with the National Guard provided personal protective equipment and help with sanitation. The state also held a drive-thru testing event Sunday, which had a turnout of 372, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
Crouch said the situation in Logan is not confined to the hospital. He said they also are testing in nursing homes and assisted-living homes to ensure early identification of any spread in congregate settings.
Logan, along with Mason, Grant and Taylor counties, also has an outbreak of the virus in a church.
Logan, Mercer and Mingo counties have “a real problem,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday. He pointed out they were along the southern border, and cases were growing in the south.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Logan County has 180 cumulative cases, with 76 active, 14 hospitalized, 101 recovered and three deceased. Those numbers are according to the Logan County Health Department, and they will likely climb further as results begin trickling in from Sunday’s drive-thru event.
“It is absolutely ridiculous to have a hundred cases in Logan County,” Justice said.
The Logan County Courthouse closed to the public starting Monday. Offices will continue to conduct business, and the public is urged to contact them via telephone.
Courthouse employees will be allowed to enter for work purposes only, and will be subject to temperature screening upon entering the building.
Logan County Circuit Court has also closed and will not have in-person hearings except in emergencies or special matters. Remote hearings will be conducted for other matters, and matters related to Drug Court and Day Report are subject to the probation officer.
Logan County Magistrate Court is also operating on a temporary court schedule. Magistrate Court will be open from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and will only be providing services for video arraignments, bonds, video felony preliminary hearings, and DVP filings. All other matters will be addressed during the “on-call” magistrate hours.
Despite the hospital outbreak, Amjad said Logan and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital in Beckley, which also has an outbreak among staff, are still poised to care for the community because they still have adequate staff.
“Today, we are very concerned about staff that are getting sick,” Justice said. “As those people are sick, we can’t cover for the others.”
Hospitalizations rose for the 10th consecutive day in West Virginia, with 116 hospitalized as of Sunday. Fifty people were in ICUs and 17 on ventilators.
Statewide, there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.